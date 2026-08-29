Turkmenistan to host CIS meeting on transport security action plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. An action plan to implement the CIS transport security strategy for 2026–2030 will be among the key issues discussed at the upcoming 111th meeting of the CIS Economic Council in Ashgabat.

This was reflected in the statement of the Turkmen government, published following a regular Cabinet of Ministers meeting chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov via digital system.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Hojamyrat Geldimyradov briefed the president on preparations for the CIS Economic Council meeting, scheduled to take place in Ashgabat in September 2026.

According to the agenda, participants will consider an Action Plan for implementing the Strategy for Transport Security in CIS member states during international transportation for 2026–2030.

"The meeting in a restricted format will also address key issues of economic cooperation among CIS member states and preparations for the next meeting of the Economic Council," the statement says.

In an expanded format, participants are expected to discuss the activities of the Interstate Council for Standardization, Metrology and Certification in 2023–2026, as well as a draft Concept for cooperation among CIS member states in producing advanced materials for high-tech industries and an action plan for its implementation.

President Berdimuhamedov emphasized the constructive nature of Turkmenistan’s cooperation with international organizations, including the CIS, and instructed the relevant authorities to ensure proper preparations for the meeting.

Transport security has long been a priority area of cooperation within the Commonwealth of Independent States. A Strategy for ensuring transport security on the territories of CIS member states during international transportation was adopted in 2015, and subsequent programs have focused on coordinated measures against unlawful interference, information exchange and the protection of critical transport infrastructure. Turkmenistan consistently advocates the development of sustainable Eurasian transport and logistics corridors, highlighting the role of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport and multimodal routes linking Central Asia with the Caspian region and beyond. The forthcoming action plan for 2026–2030 is expected to update and operationalize these efforts in line with the broader CIS Economic Development Strategy until 2030 and recent concepts aimed at integrating the main transport arteries of the Commonwealth.