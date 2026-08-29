Turkmenistan, Türkiye reaffirm strategic and fraternal ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. Turkmenistan and Türkiye reaffirmed the strategic and fraternal nature of bilateral relations and discussed further strengthening political and economic cooperation.

According to the Turkmen government, the issue was discussed during a meeting between President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and newly appointed Turkish Ambassador to Turkmenistan Şener Cebeci, who presented his credentials.

During the ceremony, the ambassador conveyed greetings and best wishes from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Berdimuhamedov. The Turkmen president asked him to convey his best wishes to the Turkish leader and congratulated Cebeci on his appointment.

"The sides noted that relations between Turkmenistan and Türkiye are based on mutual trust and have a fraternal, long-term and strategic character. Particular attention was paid to Erdoğan’s visit to Ashgabat on December 12, 2025, which was held as part of celebrations marking the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality and gave additional impetus to bilateral cooperation," the statement of the government notes.

Berdimuhamedov noted that Türkiye remains one of Turkmenistan’s major trade and economic partners. He highlighted the role of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and the Business Council in developing economic ties.

The sides also noted active cooperation in culture, science and the arts, as well as the similarity of their positions on key international issues, including maintaining peace and security and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. The Turkish ambassador, in turn, assured that he would make every effort to further strengthen bilateral relations and develop cooperation in the interests of both countries.

Turkmenistan and Türkiye maintain close fraternal relations rooted in shared history, language and culture. Since Turkmenistan’s independence, Turkish companies have implemented more than 1,000 projects in the country valued at over $54 billion, making Turkmenistan one of the largest overseas markets for Turkish contractors. Bilateral trade reached approximately $2.2 billion in 2025, with both sides targeting $5 billion in the coming years. Energy cooperation advanced significantly in 2025 with the launch of Turkmen natural gas supplies to Türkiye via a swap arrangement through Iran. High-level contacts, including President Erdoğan’s December 2025 visit to Ashgabat, continue to drive the strategic partnership forward.