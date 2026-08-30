Azerbaijan Defense Minister attends graduation ceremonies of military academies in Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov is on a working visit to the Republic of Türkiye, the Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense said.

On August 30, the Minister of Defense attended the graduation ceremonies of the Military Academy, Naval Academy and Air Force Academy of the National Defense University of the Republic of Türkiye.

The President of the Republic of Türkiye Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered a speech at the ceremonies and congratulated the graduates.

Then, in accordance with the plan, diplomas were presented to the graduates.

It should be noted that Colonel General Z.Hasanov presented diplomas to the Azerbaijani graduates who successfully completed the military academies.