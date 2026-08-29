All media entities operating in Azerbaijan must comply with legal requirements – Media Development Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. Some information resources operating in the Republic of Azerbaijan act on behalf of various communities residing in the country, attempting to position themselves as media outlets representing the interests of these national minorities, the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) said.

“In this regard, we emphasize that all media entities operating within the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan must comply with the requirements of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan ‘On Media’ and be registered in the Media Registry Information System in accordance with the procedure established by law.

The website ‘Ajmedia.news’, which presents itself as an information portal established at the initiative of the Azerbaijan Jewish Media Center and public figures of Jewish origin, does not comply with media ethics requirements in its published materials and is not registered in the Media Registry Information System.

Furthermore, in connection with violations of the requirements of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan ‘On Media’, the court has issued a relevant ruling concerning this resource, and its activities have been deemed unlawful.

We once again emphasize that all media entities, including those acting on behalf of any community or social group and engaged in media activities, must strictly comply with legal requirements and provide the public with accurate, objective, and transparent information about their legal and professional status, area of activity, and nature of representation,” the statement said.

