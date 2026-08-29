Turkmenistan takes measures to expand power generation capacity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. Turkmenistan is taking measures to increase power generation capacity and ensure uninterrupted electricity supplies to consumers, the country's government says.

According to the Turkmen government, this was announced by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers B. Annamammedov during a regular meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov via digital system.

According to the report, relevant work is underway at power plants, combined heat and power plants and other facilities of the energy sector. "Particular attention is being paid to cooperation with foreign companies to significantly increase the sector’s production capacity and ensure reliable electricity supplies to consumers," the statement notes.

A relevant draft document was submitted to the president for consideration. After hearing the report, Berdimuhamedov noted the effectiveness of measures being taken to develop the energy sector and strengthen its material and technical base. The president signed the relevant resolution and instructed the authorities to carry out the necessary work.

Turkmenistan’s power system is based almost entirely on natural gas and has an installed generating capacity of approximately 6,500–7,000 MW. The largest facility is the Mary State Power Station (nearly 3,000 MW), which includes a 1,574 MW combined-cycle unit. A second large combined-cycle plant of the same capacity is under construction at Kiyanly in Balkan province, with commissioning targeted for around 2027 and involvement of Turkish company Çalık Enerji. The country generates a surplus of electricity that supports exports to neighboring states, while ongoing modernization programs focus on converting existing gas-turbine plants to more efficient combined-cycle operation and expanding transmission infrastructure.