Turkmenistan to showcase economic achievements at independence exhibition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. Turkmenistan is preparing an exhibition showcasing the country’s economic achievements to mark the 35th anniversary of independence.

This was reflected in the statement of the Turkmen government, published following a regular Cabinet of Ministers meeting chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov via digital system.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers N. Atagulyyev reported on preparations for the large-scale exhibition. According to the report, the exhibition will showcase Turkmenistan’s achievements and progress made during the years of independence, as well as major transformations taking place across all areas of the state and society.

"The event is intended to highlight the country’s development and achievements aimed at strengthening Turkmenistan’s standing and improving the well-being of its people," the statement reads.

A relevant proposal was submitted to the president for consideration. Following the report, Berdimuhamedov stressed the importance of reflecting the country’s major activities and achievements in the exhibition’s displays. The president instructed the relevant authorities to properly prepare for the exhibition and ensure that it is held at a high level.

Turkmenistan declared independence on 27 October 1991. The 35th anniversary in 2026 is expected to feature a series of official events, including large-scale exhibitions that traditionally present progress in the oil and gas sector, textiles, agriculture, construction, transport infrastructure, and social development. Similar exhibitions held in previous anniversary years have served as platforms to display industrial output, new technologies, and state programs aimed at economic diversification and improving living standards.