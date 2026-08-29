Baku-Nakhchivan flights postponed due to weather conditions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. A number of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku flights scheduled for August 29, 2026, have been postponed due to thunderstorm activity.

According to the Press Service of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, flights will resume once weather conditions stabilize. Passengers will be provided with detailed information regarding any possible changes.

AZAL added that due to the geographical location and mountainous terrain of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, meteorological conditions in the region can directly affect flight operations. In particular, strong winds, sudden changes in wind direction and thunderstorm activity create additional risks during takeoff and landing.

“The decision to postpone or cancel flights due to weather conditions is not based solely on the weather conditions observed by passengers at the airport. Decisions are made based on existing and forecast meteorological conditions along the route, as well as at the departure and destination airports.

As such meteorological conditions can seriously affect flight safety, crews and operational services make appropriate decisions in accordance with international aviation safety standards,” the Azerbaijan Airlines statement said.