Xi Jinping calls for deeper trade and transport ties with Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. China and Kyrgyzstan should continue deepening bilateral relations, with a focus on trade, transport connectivity, infrastructure and new technologies.

This was stated in an article by Chinese President Xi Jinping published on August 28 on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China ahead of his state visit to Kyrgyzstan, where he will also attend the 26th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

"Cooperation should be strengthened in traditional areas such as trade and investment, infrastructure connectivity and green minerals, while cooperation in emerging sectors, particularly the digital economy, clean energy and artificial intelligence, should be expanded," Xi Jinping said.

According to Xi Jinping, the two sides should step up the alignment of development strategies and deepen exchanges of experience in state governance, creating conditions for further economic cooperation.

He placed particular emphasis on transport connectivity. The construction of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway is underway in Kyrgyzstan, while transport links between the two countries are also expanding.

"It is important, with a long-term perspective, to make high-quality Belt and Road cooperation the main direction and promote practical cooperation in terms of both scope and level," Xi Jinping noted.

He called for stronger cooperation in trade and investment, infrastructure connectivity and green minerals, as well as expanded cooperation in the digital economy, clean energy and artificial intelligence.

The Chinese president also stressed the need to accelerate implementation of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway project and modernization of border checkpoints.

"Meanwhile, connectivity should be enhanced not only in terms of infrastructure, but also in terms of rules and standards, so as to create favorable conditions for the smooth movement of people and goods," he said.

According to Xi Jinping, the development of humanitarian ties remains an important area of cooperation. China and Kyrgyzstan should expand cooperation in culture, tourism, arts, education, healthcare and archaeology, as well as interaction between media outlets, think tanks and youth organizations.

Xi Jinping noted that humanitarian exchanges between the two countries have increased in recent years. In particular, the number of mutual visits by citizens of China and Kyrgyzstan exceeded 400,000 last year.

He also highlighted the importance of multilateral cooperation between the two countries within the UN and SCO, noting the need for joint efforts on regional security and international cooperation.

Speaking about bilateral relations, Xi Jinping noted that China and Kyrgyzstan have progressed from establishing diplomatic relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era.

According to him, in February 2025, the two sides reached agreements on further deepening their comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era and building a China-Kyrgyzstan community with a shared future.

Xi Jinping’s upcoming visit will be his third visit to Kyrgyzstan. During the visit, he will meet with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov and attend the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO, which will be held in Bishkek on September 1.

Kyrgyzstan is celebrating the 35th anniversary of its independence this year. Xi Jinping conveyed his congratulations and best wishes to the Kyrgyz people on the occasion.