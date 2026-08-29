Turkmenistan moves to increase railway system capacity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. Turkmenistan is taking measures to strengthen the material and technical base of its railway transport system and increase its capacity.

This was reflected in the statement of the Turkmen government, published following a regular Cabinet of Ministers meeting chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov via digital system.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers B. Annaev reported on ongoing work in the railway sector, with particular attention being paid to cooperation with leading foreign companies.

"The measures being implemented are expected to significantly increase the capacity of Turkmenistan’s railway system and improve the safety of passenger and freight transportation," he said.

Annaev submitted a relevant proposal to the president for consideration. Berdimuhamedov stressed the importance of measures aimed at developing domestic railway transport and strengthening its material and technical base. The president approved the proposal aimed at increasing the sector’s capacity and instructed the deputy prime minister to carry out the necessary work in this direction.

Turkmenistan’s railway network spans approximately 5,000–5,100 km of 1,520 mm gauge track and is operated by the state company Türkmendemirýollary. The system plays a key role in both domestic transport and international corridors linking Central Asia with Iran, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan and the Caspian region. Major modernization efforts are underway, including plans to upgrade the Ashgabat–Turkmenbashi line to allow passenger trains to reach speeds of up to 160 km/h and freight trains up to 90 km/h. The country maintains long-standing cooperation with Chinese manufacturers, which have supplied a significant portion of its locomotive and rolling-stock fleet, and is advancing projects with support from international partners to expand capacity and improve operational efficiency.