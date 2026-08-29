Kyrgyz President inspects Manas airport’s readiness to receive SCO summit delegations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov visited Manas International Airport on August 29 to check its readiness to receive foreign delegations arriving for upcoming international events.

According to the Kyrgyz president’s press service, Sadyr Japarov inspected the airport grounds as well as the halls designated for receiving Kyrgyz citizens and foreign delegations.

"President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov made an unscheduled visit to Manas International Airport today, August 29, to inspect its condition following a major reconstruction," the statement said.

Sadyr Japarov also reviewed the airport complex’s readiness to receive high-ranking guests arriving in Kyrgyzstan to participate in the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the World Nomad Games and other events.

The president instructed the relevant officials to ensure the full readiness of the airport and adjacent areas, with particular attention to order and security, the proper organization of protocol procedures and the quality of services provided to arriving delegations.

Sadyr Japarov also stressed the need to ensure a high level of preparation for the upcoming international events.

Meanwhile, the SCO was established in 2001 and initially comprised China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Over the past 25 years, its membership has expanded to 10 countries. The 26th SCO summit will be held in Bishkek on August 31-September 1, 2026, under Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship.

The meeting will focus on the organization’s further development, strengthening economic and transport cooperation, and security cooperation.

Following the summit, the leaders are expected to consider a number of documents related to the development of the SCO’s financial and economic mechanisms, including initiatives to expand settlements in national currencies and establish new cooperation institutions.