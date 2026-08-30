Baku boulevard hosts classic car exhibition (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan August 30. Since the morning, an exhibition of classic cars organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) has been underway at the Seaside National Park.

The exhibition and parade of classic cars, as in a number of countries, has already become a tradition in Azerbaijan as well.

More than 100 cars produced before 1986 were exhibited at the event, which began with the display of classic cars at the Seaside National Park.

These are vehicles consisting of classic cars registered for the event, as well as some exhibits from the permanent exhibition at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The exhibition, which is always met with great interest by Baku residents, will continue shortly with a parade of classic cars.

The parade, passing through the main streets and avenues of the capital, will end in the Sea Breeze area.