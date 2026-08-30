Weekly review of gold prices in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. From Aug. 24 to 28, the price of one troy ounce (31.1034768 grams) of gold in Azerbaijan fell by AZN 96.679 ($56.87), or 1.2%.

According to calculations by Trend based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the average price of one troy ounce of gold for the week increased by AZN 321.9307 ($189.37), or 4.3%, compared with the previous week, reaching AZN 7,857.4748 ($4,622.04).

Price of one troy ounce of gold

Date Price (AZN) Price (USD) Aug. 17 7,465.9410 $4,391.73 Aug. 18 7,469.1370 $4,393.61 Aug. 19 7,392.5690 $4,348.57 Aug. 20 7,630.9430 $4,488.79 Aug. 21 7,719.1305 $4,540.66 Weekly average 7,535.5441 $4,432.67 Aug. 24 7,889.4110 $4,640.83 Aug. 25 7,864.4210 $4,626.13 Aug. 26 7,888.7820 $4,640.46 Aug. 27 7,852.0280 $4,618.84 Aug. 28 7,792.7320 $4,583.96 Weekly average 7,857.4748 $4,622.04

Over the week, the price of one troy ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by AZN 0.0427 ($0.0251), or 0.03%.

The average price of one troy ounce of silver for the week increased by AZN 4.78828 ($2.82), or 4.3%, compared with the previous week, reaching AZN 116.8486 ($68.73).

Price of one troy ounce of silver

Date Price (AZN) Price (USD) Aug. 17 111.2597 $65.45 Aug. 18 110.7839 $65.17 Aug. 19 106.8816 $62.87 Aug. 20 114.0602 $67.09 Aug. 21 117.3162 $68 Weekly average 112.06032 $65.92 Aug. 24 117.1826 $68.93 Aug. 25 115.2507 $67.79 Aug. 26 117.2858 $68.99 Aug. 27 117.2986 $69.00 Aug. 28 117.2253 $68.96 Weekly average 116.8486 $68.73

Over the week, the price of one troy ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan fell by AZN 58.123 ($34.19), or 1.8%.

The average price of one troy ounce of platinum for the week increased by AZN 137.5147 ($80.89), or 4.5%, compared with the previous week, reaching AZN 3,161.9558 ($1,859.97).

Price of one troy ounce of platinum

Date Price (AZN) Price (USD) Aug. 17 2,973.4870 $1,749.11 Aug. 18 2,981.5960 $1,753.88 Aug. 19 2,920.5660 $1,718.00 Aug. 20 3,066.6130 $1,803.89 Aug. 21 3,179.9435 $1,870.55 Weekly average 3,024.4411 $1,779.08 Aug. 24 3,201.3805 $1,883.16 Aug. 25 3,149.8875 $1,852.87 Aug. 26 3,171.9365 $1,865.84 Aug. 27 3,143.3170 $1,849.01 Aug. 28 3,143.2575 $1,849.00 Weekly average 3,161.9558 $1,859.97

Over the week, the price of one troy ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by AZN 3.4085 ($2.01), or 0.1%.

The average price of one troy ounce of palladium for the week increased by AZN 36.5738 ($21.51), or 1.6%, compared with the previous week, reaching AZN 2,287.5965 ($1,345.64).

Price of one troy ounce of palladium