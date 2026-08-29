Azerbaijani athletes win seven medals at fourth stage of Beach Wrestling World Series

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. Azerbaijani athletes won seven medals at the fourth stage of the Beach Wrestling World Series.

At the competition held at the Sea Breeze resort complex, Vusal Aliyev (80 kg), Ashraf Ashirov (90 kg), and Jamal Feyziyev (+90 kg) won gold medals.

Sahib Dadashov (80 kg) and Nargiz Samadova (60 kg) claimed silver medals. Javid Niftalizade (80 kg) and Ramiz Hasanov (90 kg) finished the tournament with bronze medals.

The Azerbaijani men's national team topped the team standings with 84 points. Georgia finished second with 62 points, while Ukraine took third place with 45 points. In the women's team standings, Azerbaijan ranked second with 40 points. Ukraine finished first with 100 points, while Spain came third with 24 points.

It should be noted that 55 wrestlers from 14 countries participated in the competition, which was held in Azerbaijan for the first time. The final stage of the World Series will take place on September 26–27 in Katerini, Greece. The world champions will be determined based on the points accumulated across all stages following the final event.

