Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry congratulates Türkiye on Victory Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has congratulated the people and state of Türkiye on August 30 – Victory Day of the Republic of Türkiye.

The ministry shared the congratulatory message on its social media account.

“On the occasion of August 30 – Victory Day of the Republic of Türkiye, we sincerely congratulate the brotherly people and state of Türkiye.

We commemorate with deep respect the cherished memory of our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Türkiye’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and proudly celebrate the historic Victory achieved through the unwavering will, determination and heroism of our brotherly people.

Happy Victory Day!” the ministry said.