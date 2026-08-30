Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. The Azerbaijani manat remained unchanged against the U.S. dollar this week, Aug. 24-28.
According to Trend calculations based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate for the week stood at 1.7000 manat per $1.
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar:
|Date
|Rate (manat per $1)
|Date
|Rate (manat per $1)
|Aug. 17
|1.7000
|Aug. 24
|1.7000
|Aug. 18
|1.7000
|Aug. 25
|1.7000
|Aug. 19
|1.7000
|Aug. 26
|1.7000
|Aug. 20
|1.7000
|Aug. 27
|1.7000
|Aug. 21
|1.7000
|Aug. 28
|1.7000
|Weekly average
|1.7000
|Weekly average
|1.7000
During the week, the official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro decreased by 0.0063 manat. The weighted average rate increased by 0.00648 manat from the previous week to 1.9822 manat per €1.
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro:
|Date
|Rate (manat per €1)
|Date
|Rate (manat per €1)
|Aug. 17
|1.9696
|Aug. 24
|1.9860
|Aug. 18
|1.9672
|Aug. 25
|1.9814
|Aug. 19
|1.9696
|Aug. 26
|1.9825
|Aug. 20
|1.9845
|Aug. 27
|1.9814
|Aug. 21
|1.9877
|Aug. 28
|1.9797
|Weekly average
|1.97572
|Weekly average
|1.9822
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0795 manat. The weighted average rate fell by 0.00124 manat from the previous week to 2.0195 manat per 100 rubles.
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against 100 Russian rubles:
|Date
|Rate (manat per 100 rubles)
|Date
|Rate (manat per 100 rubles)
|Aug. 17
|2.0220
|Aug. 24
|2.0505
|Aug. 18
|2.0052
|Aug. 25
|2.0293
|Aug. 19
|2.0024
|Aug. 26
|2.0265
|Aug. 20
|2.0257
|Aug. 27
|2.0202
|Aug. 21
|2.0484
|Aug. 28
|1.9710
|Weekly average
|2.02074
|Weekly average
|2.0195
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0002 manat. The weighted average rate fell by 0.00018 manat from the previous week to 0.0353 manat per 1 lira.
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the Turkish lira:
|Date
|Rate (manat per 1 lira)
|Date
|Rate (manat per 1 lira)
|Aug. 17
|0.0355
|Aug. 24
|0.0354
|Aug. 18
|0.0355
|Aug. 25
|0.0353
|Aug. 19
|0.0355
|Aug. 26
|0.0353
|Aug. 20
|0.0355
|Aug. 27
|0.0353
|Aug. 21
|0.0354
|Aug. 28
|0.0352
|Weekly average
|0.03548
|Weekly average
|0.0353