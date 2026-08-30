Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. The Azerbaijani manat remained unchanged against the U.S. dollar this week, Aug. 24-28.

According to Trend calculations based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate for the week stood at 1.7000 manat per $1.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar:

Date Rate (manat per $1) Date Rate (manat per $1) Aug. 17 1.7000 Aug. 24 1.7000 Aug. 18 1.7000 Aug. 25 1.7000 Aug. 19 1.7000 Aug. 26 1.7000 Aug. 20 1.7000 Aug. 27 1.7000 Aug. 21 1.7000 Aug. 28 1.7000 Weekly average 1.7000 Weekly average 1.7000

During the week, the official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro decreased by 0.0063 manat. The weighted average rate increased by 0.00648 manat from the previous week to 1.9822 manat per €1.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro:

Date Rate (manat per €1) Date Rate (manat per €1) Aug. 17 1.9696 Aug. 24 1.9860 Aug. 18 1.9672 Aug. 25 1.9814 Aug. 19 1.9696 Aug. 26 1.9825 Aug. 20 1.9845 Aug. 27 1.9814 Aug. 21 1.9877 Aug. 28 1.9797 Weekly average 1.97572 Weekly average 1.9822

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0795 manat. The weighted average rate fell by 0.00124 manat from the previous week to 2.0195 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against 100 Russian rubles:

Date Rate (manat per 100 rubles) Date Rate (manat per 100 rubles) Aug. 17 2.0220 Aug. 24 2.0505 Aug. 18 2.0052 Aug. 25 2.0293 Aug. 19 2.0024 Aug. 26 2.0265 Aug. 20 2.0257 Aug. 27 2.0202 Aug. 21 2.0484 Aug. 28 1.9710 Weekly average 2.02074 Weekly average 2.0195

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0002 manat. The weighted average rate fell by 0.00018 manat from the previous week to 0.0353 manat per 1 lira.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the Turkish lira: