BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. The Repair, Adjustment and Electrical Installation Department of the Nebitgazburawlaýyş trust of Turkmenistan’s Turkmennebit State Concern has provided services worth more than 24.4 million Turkmen manat ($6.9 million) to oil and gas enterprises in the Balkan region since the beginning of 2026.

This was reflected in the statement published by the press service of the Turkmen government.

According to the announcement, the figure exceeded the department’s target by 885,402 Turkmen manat ($253,437).

"The department carries out overhaul, adjustment and testing of equipment used by Turkmennebit enterprises, including power transmission lines, automatic and control and measuring instruments, drilling equipment and vehicles. It also services complex electrical systems," the statement adds.

Since the beginning of the year, the department has fulfilled a total of 1,953 orders from Turkmennebit and other organizations. The drilling specialists of the Nebitgazburawlaýyş trust reached 104.9% of their planned target.

In July alone, the department completed 264 orders for enterprises worth more than 4.24 million manat ($1.2 million), achieving 105% of its monthly plan.

Trend’s calculations show that using the official exchange rate of approximately 3.5 manat per US dollar, the year-to-date service volume equates to roughly $7.0 million, with the over-fulfilment representing about 3.8% above plan. The average order value stands at around 12,500 manat ($3,570). For broader context, Türkmennebit’s related well-repair activities in 2025 restored 437 wells and generated an additional 292,600 tons of oil (124% of target). At typical regional crude prices of $70–80 per barrel, that incremental production alone was worth an estimated $150–170 million, underscoring the economic leverage of the maintenance and electrical services that keep drilling and production equipment operational. The current department’s July run-rate (about $1.2 million in a single month) annualises to roughly $14–15 million if sustained, consistent with the pattern of steady over-performance seen across Türkmennebit’s service and drilling units in recent years.