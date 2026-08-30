Hikmet Hajiyev highlights efforts to identify missing persons on International Day of the Disappeared

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. Azerbaijan's State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons shared a post marking the International Day of the Disappeared.

"Every family has the right to know the fate of their loved ones. Every missing person has a name. Every family deserves an answer," the commission wrote on X.

According to the post, 4,010 Azerbaijani citizens remain registered as missing as a result of the former Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict. The issue remains under the attention of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, while the State Commission continues efforts to locate, recover and identify missing persons and return their remains to their families.

To date, 32 mass graves have been discovered, while 328 missing persons have been identified through DNA analysis. Search operations include the verification of witness testimonies, investigation of suspected burial sites, excavation of mass graves, and forensic and DNA analysis of recovered remains.

The State Commission also stressed the importance of Armenia providing accurate and comprehensive information on the fate of missing Azerbaijanis, including the locations of burial sites.