BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. Iran is calling on the leaders of Muslim countries, particularly the leaders of the states of West Asia and the countries located around the Persian Gulf, to unite.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, said this today, August 30, in a message marking Unity Week in Iran.

“The solution to the problems of Muslims is unity, friendship and cooperation for the sake of goodness,” he said.

Iran’s Supreme Leader called on the countries of West Asia and the states located around the Persian Gulf to recognize their enemies and confront them.

“The United States and Israel do not want friendship and unity among Muslim countries. The United States and Israel are opposed not only to Iran, but also to the peoples of West Asia and North Africa. It has not even been forgotten that they use disrespectful terms when referring to the leaders of some Muslim countries,” he said.

Khamenei noted that unity among Muslims in the fields of science, security and prosperity, as well as cooperation on various issues, would create conditions for the development of Muslim countries.

Iran’s Supreme Leader called on Iranian citizens not to take actions that could also lead to disagreements and misunderstandings among Iranians themselves.

On February 28, Iran’s former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, was killed as a result of US and Israeli aerial military strikes against Iran. His son, Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, was appointed to replace Ali Khamenei by a decision of the Assembly of Experts.