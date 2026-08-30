  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Oil&Gas

Weekly review of oil prices in Azerbaijan

Oil&Gas Materials 30 August 2026 17:05 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of oil prices in Azerbaijan
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. The average prices of Azeri Light CIF, Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan, Dated Brent, and Urals crude oil decreased last week (August 24-28).

According to Trend's calculations based on data from the oil market source, the price of Azeri Light CIF crude, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field in Azerbaijan, dropped by $2.28, or 2.4%, compared to the previous week (August 17-21), to $92.75 per barrel. Data shows that the maximum price for this grade of crude oil during the week (August 24-28) was $95.13 per barrel, and the minimum was $91.51.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a FOB basis at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $89.39 per barrel, which is $2.13, or 2.3%, less than the previous week (August 17-21). During the week (August 24-28), the maximum price was $91.62 per barrel, and the minimum was $88.11.

The price of Urals crude oil fell by $1.78, or 2.6%, compared to the previous week (August 17-21), standing at $65.70 per barrel. During the week (August 24-28), the maximum price was $68.41, and the minimum was $64.32.

The Dated Brent crude oil price averaged $89.80, down by $3.15, or 3.4%, compared to the previous week (August 17-21). During the week (August 24-28), the maximum price was $92.60 per barrel, and the minimum was $88.53.

Oil/Date

24.08.2026

25.08.2026

26.08.2026

27.08.2026

28.08.2026

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$95.13

$91.93

$91.51

$92.31

$92.89

$92.75

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$91.62

$88.50

$88.11

$89.00

$89.72

$89.39

Urals (EX NOVO)

$68.41

$64.89

$64.32

$64.97

$65.93

$65.70

Dated Brent

$92.60

$89.00

$88.53

$89.22

$89.64

$89.80

Tags:

Follow Trend on

Try Trend Premium for 1$
Latest

Latest

Read more