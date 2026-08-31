Tajikistan increases commercial freight transportation in 1H2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Commercial freight transportation in Tajikistan increased in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period of 2025.

According to data from the Interstate Statistical Committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), 58.1 million tons of cargo were transported in Tajikistan from January through June 2026, excluding pipeline transport. The figure increased by 5% compared with the first half of 2025.

For comparison, commercial freight transportation in Tajikistan increased by 7.1% in the first half of 2025 compared with the same period of 2024.

The data indicates that freight transportation in Tajikistan maintained positive growth in the first half of 2026, although the pace of expansion moderated compared with the previous year.

The Trend's analysis indicates that the increase in commercial freight transportation reflects continued activity in Tajikistan’s transport sector and sustained demand for cargo services. The transportation of 58.1 million tons of cargo during the first half of 2026 points to a significant volume of freight movement across the country.

The growth rate, however, moderated from 7.1% in the first half of 2025 to 5.0% in the same period of 2026. Despite the slowdown, freight transportation maintained a steady upward trajectory.

The continued growth could be supported by domestic trade, industrial and agricultural activity, as well as infrastructure development. Improvements in road connectivity and regional transport links could further support the movement of goods and the development of Tajikistan’s logistics sector.