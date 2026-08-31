SCO summit in Bishkek to reaffirm relevance of ‘Shanghai Spirit’ in global politics – professor (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. The SCO summit in Bishkek will reaffirm the importance of the principles of the “Shanghai Spirit” in international politics, Professor at the Faculty of Public Administration of Kyrgyz National University and former Rector of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Akmataliev told Trend.

According to him, the upcoming meeting of SCO leaders will be one of the major international events of 2026 and will draw attention to the organization’s role in shaping the modern system of international relations. “I am confident that this summit will once again reaffirm the importance of the ‘Shanghai Spirit’ in global politics, based on tolerance, friendship and cooperation, dialogue and diplomacy in addressing global issues of our time. The SCO is an international platform that brings together countries of the Global South, whose voice is becoming increasingly prominent in the world,” he said.

Akmataliev noted that holding the summit in Bishkek is of particular importance for Kyrgyzstan, given the expected participation of heads of state from member states and partners of the organization. “More than 20 heads of state from SCO member states, as well as observer and partner countries, are arriving in Bishkek. This is a summit of global significance taking place at an exceptionally important time for the international community,” the professor emphasized.

In his assessment, the particular significance of the summit is linked to the ongoing changes in the system of international relations, growing geopolitical tensions and the need to find additional mechanisms for international cooperation.

Akmataliev believes that under these conditions, the SCO can play a more prominent role in promoting the principles of dialogue, mutual respect and cooperation among states. “A new order is needed to replace the previous paradigm of relations between countries, based on the principles promoted by the SCO. I think this summit could be historic in this regard,” he concluded.

The SCO was established in 2001 and initially comprised China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Over the past 25 years, its membership has expanded to 10 countries. The 26th SCO summit will be held in Bishkek on August 31-September 1, 2026, under Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship. The meeting will focus on the organization’s further development, strengthening economic and transport cooperation, and security cooperation. Following the summit, the leaders are expected to consider a number of documents related to the development of the SCO’s financial and economic mechanisms, including initiatives to expand settlements in national currencies and establish new cooperation institutions.