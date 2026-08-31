Kyrgyzstan, China discuss key areas of bilateral cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Kyrgyzstan and China discussed key areas of bilateral cooperation, with a focus on the practical implementation of specific joint projects.

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz President, the issue was discussed on August 31 in Bishkek during a meeting between President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov and President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, who arrived in Kyrgyzstan on a state visit.

"During the talks, the heads of state discussed in detail key areas of bilateral cooperation, focusing primarily on the practical implementation of specific joint projects," the statement said.

At the beginning of the meeting, Sadyr Japarov warmly welcomed the Chinese leader to Kyrgyzstan, particularly noting the significance of his visit on the day of the 35th anniversary of the country’s independence.

The Kyrgyz president also personally expressed his condolences to Xi Jinping and the Chinese people over the loss of life caused by a mudslide in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized the importance Kyrgyzstan attaches to further strengthening its long-standing relations of friendship, good-neighborliness and mutual trust with China.

"In a relatively short historical period, our relations have reached the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era and are currently at a historically high level. I can confidently say that cooperation between our countries has entered a new ‘golden period’ of development," Sadyr Japarov said.

The president congratulated Xi Jinping and the Chinese people on the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

"I wish you new successes in achieving your goals and building a strong, modern and prosperous China under the central leadership of the Communist Party," Sadyr Japarov said.

Sadyr Japarov also congratulated Xi Jinping on the adoption of China’s new five-year plan for socio-economic development.

"I am confident that the successful implementation of the outlined goals will contribute to China’s sustainable growth and high-quality modernization, while also creating new opportunities for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation with the Kyrgyz Republic," the president said.

For his part, Xi Jinping expressed his pleasure at meeting President Sadyr Japarov again and returning to Bishkek after seven years.

"I am once again in Kyrgyzstan and have personally witnessed the remarkable achievements of your country and the dynamic development of Kyrgyz society. As a good neighbor and comprehensive strategic partner, China sincerely welcomes your successes," Xi Jinping said.

The Chinese president congratulated Sadyr Japarov and the people of Kyrgyzstan on Independence Day, wishing the country further prosperity and its citizens happiness and well-being.

Xi Jinping highly assessed Kyrgyz-Chinese relations, noting the high level of political mutual trust and the growing practical cooperation between the two countries. According to him, interaction between the two countries not only contributes to improving the well-being of the peoples of Kyrgyzstan and China, but also makes an important contribution to peace, stability and sustainable development in the region.

Particular attention was paid to the progress of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, further development of the Bedel border crossing point and construction of the Barskoon-Bedel highway. The sides emphasized that the implementation of these strategic projects would significantly strengthen Kyrgyzstan’s transit potential, expand transport connectivity and establish a new transport and logistics corridor between China and Central Asia.

The sides also discussed strengthening security cooperation, expanding trade, economic and investment ties, establishing joint production facilities, developing the energy sector, as well as implementing projects for the extraction and processing of mineral resources using modern technologies.

Particular attention was also paid to deepening cooperation in the agricultural sector, establishing processing facilities and expanding supplies of Kyrgyz agricultural products to the Chinese market.

Artificial intelligence, digital services, e-commerce, the construction of data centers and the introduction of advanced technological solutions across various sectors of Kyrgyzstan’s economy were identified as promising areas of cooperation.

The heads of state emphasized the need for the timely and high-quality implementation of all agreements reached, as well as ensuring concrete and tangible results from joint initiatives.

The sides expressed confidence that Xi Jinping’s state visit would provide new impetus to the comprehensive strategic partnership between Kyrgyzstan and China and mark a transition to a new practical stage of bilateral cooperation focused on major projects, sustainable development and improving the well-being of the two countries’ peoples.