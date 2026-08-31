Kyrgyzstan, China sign agreements on transport, trade and investment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Kyrgyzstan and China signed and exchanged a series of bilateral documents aimed at expanding cooperation in transport, trade, investment, agriculture, technology and other areas.

The documents were signed on August 31 in Bishkek during the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Kyrgyzstan.

The heads of state signed the Treaty on Eternal Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the People’s Republic of China, as well as the Joint Declaration of the Kyrgyz Republic and the People’s Republic of China on the High-Quality Development of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the New Era.

Furthermore, a ceremony was held for the exchange of the following documents:

- Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the People’s Republic of China on the construction of a road border bridge through the Bedel checkpoint on the Kyrgyz-Chinese state border across the Uzongu-Kuush (Chong-Uzun-Gush) border river;

- Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the People’s Republic of China on the regime of the Kyrgyz-Chinese state border;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the People’s Republic of China on deepening cooperation on China-Central Asia-Europe railway express services;

- Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in e-commerce between the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China;

- Exchange of letters on the implementation of the project “Construction and Technical Equipment of the Bedel Border Checkpoint”;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic of China on cooperation in science, technology, innovation and technology transfer;

- Agreement on cooperation in the management of Kyrgyz-Chinese border checkpoints between the State Customs Service under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China;

- Agreement on establishing sister-region relations between Issyk-Kul Region of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Xizang Autonomous Region of the People’s Republic of China;

- Agreement on establishing sister-region relations between Osh Region of the Kyrgyz Republic and Sichuan Province of the People’s Republic of China;

- Memorandum on strengthening cooperation in media content between the National Broadcasting Corporation of the Kyrgyz Republic and China Media Group;

- Exchange of letters on conducting a feasibility study for the project “Supply of Medical Equipment to the Kyrgyz Republic”;

- Joint Statement between the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China on the progress of negotiations on the draft Agreement on Trade in Services and Investment;

- Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation between the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China;

- Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in conformity assessment between the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic and the State Administration for Market Regulation of the People’s Republic of China (National Certification and Accreditation Administration);

- Action Plan for the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in standardization between the Center for Standardization and Metrology under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic (Kyrgyzstandard) and the State Administration for Market Regulation of the People’s Republic of China (Standardization Administration of China, SAMR/SAC) for 2026-2028;

- Protocol on quarantine and sanitary requirements for the export of equine animals from the Kyrgyz Republic to the People’s Republic of China between the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic and the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China;

- Protocol on requirements for thermally processed sheep and goat meat products exported from the Kyrgyz Republic to the People’s Republic of China between the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic and the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China;

- Protocol on phytosanitary requirements for the export of fresh berries from the Kyrgyz Republic to the People’s Republic of China between the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic and the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China;

- Action Plan on cooperation in agriculture between the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of the People’s Republic of China for 2027-2030;

- Memorandum of Cooperation between the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the General Administration of Sport of the People’s Republic of China;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the National Commission for Religious Affairs and Interethnic Relations under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and the National Ethnic Affairs Commission of the People’s Republic of China on strengthening cooperation in ethnic affairs;

- Program of Cooperation in Culture between the Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China for 2026-2029;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the State Agency for Civil Service and Local Self-Government under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the China International Development Cooperation Agency on the joint implementation of the 2026 cooperation program in human resources development;

- Protocol between the Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic of China on supporting joint research projects;

- Agreement on cooperation between the Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic and the National Radio and Television Administration of the People’s Republic of China in broadcasting, television and online audiovisual services;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the state institution “Kyrgyz Tuusu Information and Publishing House” and China Media Group;

- Agreement on a joint institute between Bishkek State University and Beijing Foreign Studies University;

- Agreement on servicing participants of a cross-border interbank payment system.