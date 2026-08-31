Iran intends to expand regional co-op to strengthen economy and security – Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Iran intends to expand regional dialogue and cooperation to strengthen its economy and ensure security.

According to the Iranian president’s office, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian made the remarks in Tehran on August 31 before departing for Kyrgyzstan to attend the 26th summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states.

“Iran does not want war. Iran has repeatedly conveyed this message to the world. However, it will respond to any aggression with strength and determination. Instability in the region is detrimental to all countries. Therefore, all countries in the region should work together to ensure the region’s security, economic well-being and development,” he said.

Pezeshkian said the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit is highly important, noting that most countries in the region will participate in the meeting.

“Countries in our region have always developed by establishing ties, living together and cooperating. Peace, security, economic activity and civilization have therefore contributed to the development of this region. We must work to further advance this process,” he said.

The Iranian president added that the constructive dialogue among the leaders of participating countries at the summit should demonstrate the region’s capacity for joint governance.

Pezeshkian noted that bilateral meetings and dialogue with leaders of regional countries on the sidelines of the summit could contribute to the region’s security, economy and political processes.