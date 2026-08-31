Uzbekistan, UAE deepen cooperation on climate, water management

Photo: the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates discussed expanding practical cooperation on climate resilience, water management and sustainable development of arid regions.

This was reflected in the statement by the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between Aziz Abdukhakimov, chairman of Uzbekistan’s National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, and UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi.

The talks focused on developing arid economies, improving the efficient use of water resources and introducing modern approaches to growing salt- and drought-resistant crops.

Particular attention was given to the UAE’s experience in establishing and developing its Food Tech Valley, with the sides discussing how advanced agricultural and food technologies could be adapted to Uzbekistan’s arid climate.

Al Shamsi supported Uzbekistan’s initiative to establish a National Center for Hydrometeorology and Climate Change and expressed the UAE’s readiness to help attract international financing, modern technologies and technical expertise for joint projects.

“International financing, advanced technologies and expertise can play a critical role in strengthening Uzbekistan’s climate resilience and developing sustainable solutions for arid regions,” the sides noted during the meeting.

Uzbek officials also presented national climate and environmental projects being implemented at the initiative of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The UAE delegation expressed strong interest in the initiatives and gave them a positive assessment.

Representatives of Green University and Uzbekistan’s National Climate Change Center also briefed the UAE side on their activities and ongoing work.

The Uzbek side invited Al Shamsi to attend Eco Expo Central Asia 2027, scheduled to take place in Tashkent on June 15-17, 2027.

The meeting highlighted growing opportunities for Uzbekistan and the UAE to translate climate cooperation into practical projects covering water conservation, food security, climate technologies and the sustainable development of arid territories.