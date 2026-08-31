Kazakhstan’s new investment cycle puts focus on manufacturing, high-tech

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Kazakhstan's government is forming a new investment cycle comprising 215 projects worth $78.6 billion, the government press service said.

The new investment cycle is aimed not only at increasing the volume of attracted capital, but also at changing its structure, with a focus on manufacturing, deep processing, high-tech industries and localization of products with high added value.

"These approaches were outlined by the Head of State in his 2025 Address, 'Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Their Solutions through Digital Transformation'," the government said.

The government has been tasked with strengthening the attraction of quality investment into the manufacturing sector, developing an "investment order" based on the needs of the economy and establishing more effective mechanisms to support investors.

According to the government, as part of these efforts, Kazakhstan is improving mechanisms for supporting major projects and protecting investors' rights, while expanding the use of investment agreements.

The mechanism has been in place since 2021 and covers projects worth more than 32 billion tenge (about $69.2 million). It sets out the obligations of the government and investor, implementation terms, and stability of key parameters throughout the investment cycle.

Since the investment agreement rules were approved, 66 agreements worth more than 17.8 trillion tenge ($38.5 billion) have been signed. Of these, six agreements were signed in 2024, while 30 agreements worth around 11.2 trillion tenge ($24.2 billion) were signed in 2025.

As of August 2026, another 25 agreements worth around 4.4 trillion tenge ($9.5 billion) had been signed, exceeding the figure recorded during the same period last year. The projects cover pharmaceuticals, energy, metallurgy, the agro-industrial sector, infrastructure and healthcare.

"In 2026, the government continues to build a unified system for supporting investment projects as part of the implementation of the president's instructions to launch a new investment cycle and attract quality capital. Government agencies, the Prosecutor General's Office, development institutions, national companies and regional authorities are involved in the system", the government said.

The government emphasized that Kazakhstan's new investment policy is focused on supporting specific investment projects. Since 2025, the country has operated a three-tier investment attraction system under which regions compile lists of priority projects and directly seek investors for their implementation.

Investor protection and project support are also being shifted to a digital format. The National Digital Investment Platform has been used since December 2024 to monitor projects and promptly remove emerging barriers. The next stage will involve establishing the Kazakhstan Investment House based on Kazakh Invest under a "one-stop shop" principle, as well as further developing the "investment order" mechanism, taking into account import substitution and export objectives.

The government also noted that Kazakhstan is additionally working on an "Altyn Visa" mechanism aimed at expanding opportunities to attract foreign investors. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has drafted amendments to the visa issuance rules. The full launch of the mechanism requires amendments to migration legislation, after which the relevant changes will be introduced to the visa issuance rules.