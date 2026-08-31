Kazakhstan’s Zhanaozen gas power plant starts supplying electricity to grid

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. A gas-fired power plant forming part of a 247-MW hybrid power complex in Zhanaozen, Kazakhstan's Mangystau region, has started supplying electricity to the grid, KazMunayGas (KMG) said.

KMG Chairman and CEO Askhat Khassenov visited the construction site during a working trip to the Mangystau region.

"The hybrid power plant is being implemented jointly with Italian company Eni and will combine 50 MW of solar, 120 MW of gas-fired and 77 MW of wind generation in a single energy complex", KMG said.

Load tests of three gas engine-generator units at the gas-fired plant have been completed, including synchronization with the power grid and electricity supply to the network. Each unit reached its rated electrical capacity of 20 MW during the tests, while total electricity generation exceeded 500,000 kWh.

Construction of the 110-kV substation, gas pipeline and communication lines has also been completed. Tests of three more gas engine-generator units, comprehensive testing and commissioning of the facility are still pending.

The gas-fired power plant is 98.3% complete. Since the start of construction and installation works, the project has recorded 2.7 million man-hours without a lost-time injury (LTI). More than 1,000 people were involved during the peak construction period.

For the wind power component, six foundation pits have been prepared for wind turbines, while deliveries of major equipment to the construction site have begun.

The solar power plant, commissioned in September 2025, has generated around 75 million kWh of electricity since the start of operations, demonstrating the potential of solar generation in the region.

Once all components of the hybrid power plant are commissioned, the project is expected to create 77 permanent jobs, including 15 employees already working at the solar power plant, 47 positions at the gas-fired plant and 15 at the wind farm.