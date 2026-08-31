SCO summit in Bishkek to pave way for new economic, infrastructure projects – expert (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. The main expectation from the SCO summit in Bishkek is to move from political declarations to concrete economic and infrastructure projects as quickly as possible, Professor at Ala-Too International University (Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan) Kubanychbek Taabaldiev told Trend.

“In my view, the current SCO summit differs from others in that its participants are gathering here not because of conjunctural interests, but primarily as countries united by common tasks and intentions and ready to jointly contribute to their implementation. Moreover, voluntarily and consciously, since the main priority remains stability in relations, the expansion of ties and joint response to modern challenges. That is why I think the main expectation is to move from political declarations to concrete economic and infrastructure projects as quickly as possible,” he said.

According to him, for Kyrgyzstan, decisions that could strengthen its transit potential, expand trade and attract investment are particularly important, while the summit will also serve as an important platform for discussing regional security issues amid growing geopolitical tensions.

“Finally, the very fact that the SCO leaders’ meeting is being held in Bishkek is a serious opportunity to strengthen the international image of Kyrgyzstan as an active participant in regional diplomacy. Over the 25 years of the SCO’s existence, Kyrgyzstan is hosting the organization’s summit for the third time, with all heads of state of the organization’s member states gathering here. In addition, representatives of other countries, such as Türkiye and others, will participate. Kyrgyzstan is one of the six founding countries of the SCO and is currently increasingly demonstrating itself as a state capable of shaping the regional cooperation agenda,” the professor said.

Taabaldiev noted that the year of chairmanship in the organization allowed Bishkek to more actively promote both its own and regional priorities. “These include areas such as transport connectivity, economic cooperation, digitalization, security and sustainable development. In my view, another important point is that Kyrgyzstan has had the opportunity to host key meetings on its territory and work directly with the leaders of the largest countries in Eurasia. This strengthens the country’s diplomatic agency and gives it additional opportunities to promote its national interests,” he concluded.

The SCO was established in 2001 and initially comprised China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Over the past 25 years, its membership has expanded to 10 countries. The 26th SCO summit will be held in Bishkek on August 31-September 1, 2026, under Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship. The meeting will focus on the organization’s further development, strengthening economic and transport cooperation, and security cooperation. Following the summit, the leaders are expected to consider a number of documents related to the development of the SCO’s financial and economic mechanisms, including initiatives to expand settlements in national currencies and establish new cooperation institutions.