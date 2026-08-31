Uzbekistan, Belarus presidents advance strategic partnership

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Uzbekistan and Belarus are moving to deepen their strategic partnership, with Presidents Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Alexander Lukashenko discussing the implementation of agreements reached during Mirziyoyev’s recent visit to Minsk and expanding bilateral economic cooperation.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president, following a phone call between the presidents.

The leaders held a phone conversation on August 30, focusing on further strengthening Uzbekistan-Belarus strategic partnership and advancing agreements reached during Mirziyoyev’s official visit to Minsk on July 8-9, according to Uzbekistan’s presidential administration.

The presidents noted the positive momentum in bilateral ties, particularly growing contacts between regions of the two countries. Trade turnover has increased by 28% since the beginning of the year, while businesses are advancing cooperation projects across agriculture, machinery, pharmaceuticals, electrical engineering, light industry and other manufacturing sectors.

“Uzbekistan and Belarus are consistently translating the strategic partnership into practical cooperation, with regional ties and industrial projects becoming important drivers of bilateral economic relations,” the sides noted.

The expanding economic agenda reflects efforts by both countries to move beyond political dialogue and build a broader partnership based on trade, industrial cooperation and direct links between regions.

Mirziyoyev congratulated Lukashenko on his birthday and wished him health, prosperity and success, as well as peace and prosperity for the Belarusian people.

Lukashenko, in turn, congratulated Mirziyoyev and the people of Uzbekistan on the upcoming Independence Day, wishing the country continued development and prosperity.

The leaders also reviewed the schedule of upcoming bilateral meetings and events, signaling plans to maintain high-level political engagement and continue implementing agreements under the strategic partnership.