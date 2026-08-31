  1. Home
  2. Economy

Iran releases currency exchange rates for August 31

Economy Materials 31 August 2026 09:48 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for August 31
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of August 31.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 43 currencies went up, while 3 currencies fell compared to August 29.

The official rate for $1 is 1,589,555 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,830,516 rials. On August 29, the euro was priced at 1,838,097 rials.

Currency

Rial on August 31

Rial on August 29

1 US dollar

USD

1,589,555

1,584,801

1 British pound

GBP

2,152,332

2,147,986

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,965,222

1,960,096

1 Swedish króna

SEK

165,525

165,161

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

169,629

168,953

1 Danish krone

DKK

246,310

245,886

1 Indian rupee

INR

16,661

16,581

1 UAE Dirham

AED

432,826

431,532

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,152,750

5,130,789

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

572,990

571,123

100 Japanese yen

JPY

992,811

990,682

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

202,709

202,130

1 Omani rial

OMR

4,142,812

4,120,300

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,143,415

1,140,371

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

939,960

937,213

1 South African rand

ZAR

98,770

98,229

1 Turkish lira

TRY

32,937

32,848

1 Russian ruble

RUB

18,569

18,514

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

436,691

435,385

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

121,310

120,951

1 Syrian pound

SYP

13,029

12,990

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,138,425

1,135,487

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

423,881

422,614

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

4,227,540

4,214,896

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,247,806

1,243,452

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,292,473

1,285,496

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

48,478

48,314

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

757

755

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

1,040,836

1,035,826

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

250,704

250,010

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

236,353

235,575

100 Thai baht

THB

4,800,753

4,785,277

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

394,802

393,653

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

1,154,801

1,148,745

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

2,241,968

2,235,262

1 euro

EUR

1,830,516

1,838,097

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

342,671

341,522

1 Georgian lari

GEL

610,525

697,419

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

89,645

89,271

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

24,462

24,030

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

524,502

525,377

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

934,184

932,237

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,552,570

2,540,944

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

171,707

171,455

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

452,866

453,071

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,012

2,005

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,830,516 rials and $1 costs 1,589,555.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,06-2,09 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,39-2,42 million rials.

Tags:

Follow Trend on

Try Trend Premium for 1$
Latest

Latest

Read more