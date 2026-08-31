Iran releases currency exchange rates for August 31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of August 31.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 43 currencies went up, while 3 currencies fell compared to August 29.

The official rate for $1 is 1,589,555 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,830,516 rials. On August 29, the euro was priced at 1,838,097 rials.

Currency Rial on August 31 Rial on August 29 1 US dollar USD 1,589,555 1,584,801 1 British pound GBP 2,152,332 2,147,986 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,965,222 1,960,096 1 Swedish króna SEK 165,525 165,161 1 Norwegian krone NOK 169,629 168,953 1 Danish krone DKK 246,310 245,886 1 Indian rupee INR 16,661 16,581 1 UAE Dirham AED 432,826 431,532 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,152,750 5,130,789 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 572,990 571,123 100 Japanese yen JPY 992,811 990,682 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 202,709 202,130 1 Omani rial OMR 4,142,812 4,120,300 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,143,415 1,140,371 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 939,960 937,213 1 South African rand ZAR 98,770 98,229 1 Turkish lira TRY 32,937 32,848 1 Russian ruble RUB 18,569 18,514 1 Qatari riyal QAR 436,691 435,385 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 121,310 120,951 1 Syrian pound SYP 13,029 12,990 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,138,425 1,135,487 1 Saudi riyal SAR 423,881 422,614 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,227,540 4,214,896 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,247,806 1,243,452 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,292,473 1,285,496 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 48,478 48,314 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 757 755 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,040,836 1,035,826 1 Libyan dinar LYD 250,704 250,010 1 Chinese yuan CNY 236,353 235,575 100 Thai baht THB 4,800,753 4,785,277 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 394,802 393,653 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,154,801 1,148,745 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,241,968 2,235,262 1 euro EUR 1,830,516 1,838,097 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 342,671 341,522 1 Georgian lari GEL 610,525 697,419 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 89,645 89,271 1 Afghan afghani AFN 24,462 24,030 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 524,502 525,377 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 934,184 932,237 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,552,570 2,540,944 1 Tajik somoni TJS 171,707 171,455 1 Turkmen manat TMT 452,866 453,071 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,012 2,005

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,830,516 rials and $1 costs 1,589,555.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,06-2,09 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,39-2,42 million rials.