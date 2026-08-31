Uzbekistan, India sign package of agreements to deepen cooperation

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Uzbekistan and India signed a broad package of bilateral documents following high-level talks between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, covering trade, investment, education, healthcare, tourism, environmental protection and other areas.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

The documents signed in the presence of the two leaders include:

Joint Statement on the results of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Uzbekistan;

2026-2030 Cultural Exchange Program between the governments of Uzbekistan and India;

Memorandum on Ayurveda and traditional medicine, aimed at expanding cooperation in healthcare;

Agreement on higher education and scientific research;

Agreement on environmental protection;

Protocol on archaeological research at the Fayaztepa and Karatepa sites in Uzbekistan;

Memorandum on economic and financial dialogue, strengthening bilateral economic cooperation;

2026-2028 Tourism Cooperation Program;

Memorandum on geology and mineral resources, opening opportunities for cooperation in the sector;

Memorandum on archival cooperation;

Memorandum between the University of World Economy and Diplomacy and India’s Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service, strengthening academic and institutional ties;

Partnership agreement between Samarkand region and Gujarat state, expanding cooperation at the regional level.

The package covers both traditional areas of bilateral cooperation and sectors with potential to generate new investment and technology links. In particular, the economic and financial dialogue, mineral resources cooperation and regional partnership could provide channels for expanding private-sector ties and developing new projects, while agreements on education, healthcare and tourism could strengthen the broader institutional foundation of bilateral relations.

The breadth of the package suggests that Uzbekistan and India are seeking to move their relationship toward a more structured, multi-sector partnership. The focus on economic and financial dialogue, mineral resources and regional cooperation is particularly significant for Uzbekistan as it seeks to diversify investment sources, strengthen industrial cooperation and attract technology and expertise from major Asian economies. For India, deeper engagement with Uzbekistan could also provide a stronger foothold in Central Asia and create opportunities for Indian companies in emerging markets.