Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan advance fintech and cybersecurity ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Uzbekistan’s Central Bank and representatives of Kyrgyzstan discussed cooperation in digital finance, payment systems, cybersecurity and financial supervision.

This was reflected in the statement by the Central Bank of Uzbekistan, following the discussions between Central Bank of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyz delegation within the Silk Road Finance and Technology Forum 2026.

The Kyrgyz delegation praised the scale and organization of the forum, describing it as an important platform for exchanging experience and exploring new approaches in financial technology.

The sides discussed the development of digital financial services, payment systems, cybersecurity and cash circulation. Particular attention was given to regulatory sandbox mechanisms, which allow innovative financial products and services to be tested in a controlled environment before broader implementation.

"They also discussed opportunities to develop regulatory sandbox mechanisms that enable innovative financial products and services to be tested in a secure environment, as well as ways to strengthen cooperation in this area," the statement said.

The parties also exchanged views on SupTech, or supervisory technology, and the use of data to improve financial-sector supervision. The Kyrgyz side shared information on its ongoing work with international partners in developing SupTech solutions.

Cybersecurity and fraud prevention were another key focus of the discussions. The sides considered the introduction of modern anti-fraud systems at banks, faster detection of suspicious transactions and mechanisms for restricting bank card operations when necessary.

They also discussed the need to establish clear and effective procedures for customers affected by financial fraud to receive assistance and resolve disputed transactions.

The discussions reflect growing regional efforts to strengthen digital financial infrastructure while addressing emerging risks associated with the expansion of cashless payments. Greater coordination on cybersecurity, fraud prevention and supervisory technologies could help Central Asian financial regulators respond more effectively to increasingly sophisticated digital threats.

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz side expressed readiness to continue exchanging experience and develop practical cooperation in financial technology, SupTech, cybersecurity and cash circulation.