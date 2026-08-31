Azerbaijan, China prosecutor general offices to deepen cooperation – official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Azerbaijan and China plan to further expand cooperation between their prosecutor general’s offices, Trend’s correspondent reports.

Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev made the remarks during a ceremony marking the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the prosecutor general’s offices of Azerbaijan and China.

Aliyev expressed his satisfaction with the visit to Azerbaijan by a delegation led by Ying Yong, procurator-general of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate of the People’s Republic of China.

Kamran Aliyev said Azerbaijan and China are connected by historical and traditional ties, as well as strategic partnership relations.

According to him, strategic partnership relations between the two countries have been established through the efforts of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The prosecutor general emphasized that the prosecutor general’s offices in both countries play an important coordinating role in law enforcement.

Kamran Aliyev noted that developing ties between the two countries’ prosecutor general’s offices is important and that both sides are continuing their efforts to establish more effective and productive cooperation in the interests of the two countries and their peoples.

He added that the memorandum of understanding will help further expand cooperation between the prosecutor general’s offices of the two countries.