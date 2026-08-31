President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Trinidad and Tobago

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Christine Carla Kangaloo, President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

The text of the letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mrs. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to the entire people of Trinidad and Tobago on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago—Independence Day.

I believe that relations between Azerbaijan and Trinidad and Tobago will continue to develop in the spirit of friendship and cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, in line with the interests of our peoples.

On this festive day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and the people of Trinidad and Tobago lasting peace and prosperity," the letter reads.