Tokayev sets key tasks for Kazakhstan’s government

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has outlined key tasks for the government for the upcoming period during a meeting with Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the president's press service said.

Tokayev emphasized the need to maintain sustainable economic growth, improve the efficiency of public administration and consistently raise the welfare of citizens.

The president instructed the government to ensure coordinated work among all state bodies, strengthen executive discipline and focus its activities on achieving concrete results in the country's socio-economic development.

Earlier, Tokayev appointed Bektenov as Prime Minister of Kazakhstan. Bektenov's candidacy for the post was supported by 137 Kurultai deputies. He retained the position, which he has held since February 2024.

The national referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution of Kazakhstan was held on March 15, 2026. The new Constitution officially entered into force on July 1, 2026.

Under the new constitutional model, the position of Vice President was introduced, while the Kazakhstan Halyk Kenesi (People's Council of Kazakhstan) was established as the highest constitutional advisory body representing the interests of the people of Kazakhstan. The bicameral Parliament, consisting of the Mazhilis and the Senate, was transformed into a unicameral Kurultai.

The Kurultai elections were held in Kazakhstan on August 23, 2026. According to the Central Election Commission, the total number of registered voters stood at 12,623,289. A total of 9,351,539 people, or 74.08% of registered voters, took part in the elections.