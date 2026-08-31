Iran's Foreign Ministry condemns U.S. attack on Larak Island

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Iran’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned a U.S. military attack on Iran’s Larak Island, saying it resulted in an apparent violation of provisions of the U.N. Charter.

The ministry made the remarks in a statement.

“Iran’s Foreign Ministry calls on the U.N. secretary-general and the U.N. Security Council to fulfill their responsibilities in maintaining international peace and security,” the statement said.

The ministry said several military personnel and civilians were killed and wounded in the U.S. military attack on Larak Island overnight, while public property was also damaged.

“Iran reminds the U.N. secretary-general, the president of the Security Council and all states that have expressed concern over continued instability in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz that the only factor destabilizing maritime routes in the region is the illegal actions of the United States and Israel. This attack began on Feb. 28, 2026, and over the past six months has continued in various forms, including a naval blockade and other provocative actions,” the statement said.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry added that the country’s armed forces have no doubt about taking lawful defensive measures and will respond decisively and appropriately to military attacks.

“It is clear that the United States and those parties cooperating with Washington in these illegal actions bear responsibility for any new U.S. steps, the continuation of the naval blockade and the economic war against Iran,” the statement said.

The U.S. military has reportedly destroyed two missile systems on Iran’s Larak Island in the south of the country. Two people were reportedly killed and two others wounded in the airstrikes.