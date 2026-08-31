Uzbekistan, China's Ant Group eye new fintech development opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Uzbekistan’s Central Bank and Ant Group discussed expanding cooperation in digital financial services, cross-border payments and financial technologies.

This was reflected in the statement by the Central Bank of Uzbekistan, following the discussions within the Silk Road Finance & Technology Forum 2026.

The discussions focused on opportunities to develop more convenient and modern payment solutions for international travelers, while also improving access to digital payment services for Uzbek citizens traveling abroad.

The sides exchanged views on potential ways to facilitate cross-border transactions and strengthen links between Uzbekistan’s payment infrastructure and international financial technology ecosystems.

"Particular attention was also given to the development of Uzbekistan’s fintech ecosystem and strengthening the capacity of professionals in the sector. In this context, the parties considered collaboration opportunities under international education and professional development initiatives for fintech specialists, including the 10x1000 Tech for Inclusion programme," the statement said.

The initiative could help Uzbekistan expand its fintech talent pool and accelerate the adoption of digital financial technologies by providing local professionals with access to international expertise and training opportunities.

The discussions come as Uzbekistan continues to develop its digital financial infrastructure and promote wider use of technology-driven financial services. Greater cooperation with international fintech companies could support the expansion of cross-border payments while helping local financial institutions and technology companies adopt global practices.

The Central Bank and Ant Group expressed readiness to continue dialogue and identify practical areas for cooperation in digital finance, payment technologies and fintech development.