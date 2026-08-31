Kazakh FlyArystan to resume direct Aktau-Istanbul flights in October

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Kazakhstan's low-cost airline FlyArystan will resume direct flights between Aktau and Istanbul, with the first flight scheduled for October 22, 2026, the airline said.

Starting October 27, flights on the route will operate twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

"Under the regular schedule, the flight from Aktau will depart at 08:40 on Tuesdays and arrive in Istanbul at 10:35. The return flight will depart Istanbul at 11:40 and arrive in Aktau at 17:05. On Saturdays, the flight from Aktau will depart at 08:35 and arrive in Istanbul at 10:30. The return flight from Istanbul is scheduled to depart at 11:15 and arrive in Aktau at 16:40 local time," the airline said.

The resumption of Istanbul flights is part of FlyArystan's continued expansion of its international network from Aktau.

Earlier, the airline also announced the resumption of direct flights between Aktau and Yerevan. Flights to the Armenian capital will resume on December 16, 2026, and will operate twice a week, on Wednesdays and Fridays.

FlyArystan's current international route network from Aktau includes Kutaisi, Baku, Dubai, Batumi and Urumqi.