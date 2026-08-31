President Ilham Aliyev extends condolences to President of Northern Cyprus

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a letter to Tufan Erhürman, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

The text of the letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mr. President,

We were deeply shocked by the news of the loss of life resulting from the capsizing of a boat near Kyrenia.

In the wake of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and relatives of those who lost their lives, and your brotherly people, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

May Allah rest the souls of those who lost their lives in peace!" the letter reads.