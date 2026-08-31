Turkmenistan is a reliable partner for Tokyo – Japanese FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Japan views Turkmenistan as a reliable partner and attaches importance to developing mutually beneficial relations with the country, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said.

This was reflected in a press release issued by the Turkmen government's press service following Motegi’s remarks during a meeting with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov in Ashgabat.

According to the report, the Turkmen president emphasized the long-term strategic nature of Turkmen-Japanese relations and noted cooperation within the United Nations and the Central Asia-Japan Dialogue.

The sides also highlighted the importance of economic cooperation. Berdimuhamedov pointed to the Turkmen-Japanese Committee for Economic Cooperation as an important mechanism for developing bilateral trade and economic ties.

He noted Turkmenistan's long-standing cooperation in the gas and chemical industries with major Japanese companies, including ITOCHU Corporation, Toyo Engineering Corporation and Kawasaki Heavy Industries.

The Turkmen president said there are broad opportunities for Japanese companies to further participate in these sectors.

The sides also noted the development of interparliamentary and cultural-humanitarian ties between the two countries.

For reference, Japanese companies have long been involved in major industrial projects in Turkmenistan. Among the most prominent are Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, and Sojitz Corporation, which participated in the construction of the gas-to-gasoline plant in Ahal Province, one of the country's flagship gas-processing projects. Japanese firms have also taken part in petrochemical and fertilizer projects implemented jointly with Turkmen state enterprises.

Economic cooperation received fresh momentum during President Serdar Berdimuhamedov's visit to Japan in April 2025. During the visit, Turkmen and Japanese organizations signed a package of agreements and memorandums covering energy, gas chemistry, transport, environmental technologies, and industrial cooperation. According to official reports, the value of the signed documents exceeded $1 billion. This underscored Japan's role as one of Turkmenistan's key technology and industrial partners in Asia.

In March, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Japan Atadurdy Bayramov met with Japan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Ayano Kunimitsu. The sides reviewed the implementation of bilateral agreements and identified strategic sectors for future cooperation. They also highlighted progress achieved through recent high-level visits. During the meeting, the Turkmen side reiterated its readiness to host a visit by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at a mutually convenient time.