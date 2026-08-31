Turkmenistan and Japan sign cooperation program for 2027-2029

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Turkmenistan and Japan signed a cooperation program between their foreign ministries for 2027-2029 following inter-ministerial talks in Ashgabat.

This was reflected in a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan. The program was signed by Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi at a ceremony held after negotiations between delegations led by them.

According to the ministry, the document establishes a framework for cooperation between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

Meanwhile, Japan and Turkmenistan have also been expanding cooperation beyond traditional energy and industrial projects. In December 2025, the two countries joined other Central Asian states and Japan in the first Central Asia-Japan Summit in Tokyo, where the sides adopted the Tokyo Declaration and an action plan covering economic development, connectivity, climate change and human resource development. The framework has provided an additional platform for advancing Japanese business engagement in Turkmenistan and identifying new areas for cooperation.

Japan has also been supporting Turkmenistan through technical cooperation and capacity building. In 2026, discussions between Turkmen officials and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) covered areas including hydrogen energy, digitalization, healthcare, artificial intelligence, water management and sustainable development, indicating a gradual broadening of bilateral economic cooperation beyond large-scale industrial projects.

Earlier on January 21, Turkmen Ambassador to Japan Atadurdy Bayramov and Chairman of the Japan-Turkmen Committee for Economic Cooperation Hiroyuki Tsubai discussed plans for economic cooperation in 2026, as well as the implementation of joint projects to further strengthen the bilateral partnership. The projects include initiatives outlined by the Turkmen president during the first Central Asia + Japan Dialogue Summit, held in Tokyo on December 20.