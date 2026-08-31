Uzbekistan, China's Tencent plan roadmap for cross-border QR payments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Uzbekistan’s Central Bank and Chinese technology company Tencent discussed plans to integrate Uzbekistan’s Unified QR payment system with international payment ecosystems, potentially expanding cross-border cashless payment options for consumers and visitors.

This was reflected in the statement by the Central Bank of Uzbekistan, following discussions within the framework of the 2026 “Silk Road: Finance and Technology” Forum.

The meeting focused on opportunities to connect Uzbekistan’s Unified QR payment system with foreign payment networks and make digital payment services more convenient for Uzbek citizens and international visitors.

Under the potential integration, foreign visitors to Uzbekistan could use their existing payment applications to make cashless payments by scanning QR codes, while Uzbek citizens could gain broader access to QR-based payment services when traveling abroad.

The Central Bank and Tencent agreed to draw on the Chinese company’s experience in integrating national QR payment infrastructures with international payment ecosystems, according to the statement.

Moreover, the sides agreed to hold a series of technical meetings to determine the requirements for integration, coordinate further steps and develop a clear roadmap for cooperation.

The initiative could strengthen the interoperability of Uzbekistan’s domestic payment infrastructure with international digital payment systems, potentially supporting tourism, trade and broader financial connectivity.

For Uzbekistan, expanding cross-border QR payments would also complement the country’s broader shift toward cashless transactions and digital financial services, while giving local consumers and businesses greater access to international payment ecosystems.

The planned technical discussions are expected to determine the practical framework and timeline for advancing cooperation between the Central Bank and Tencent.