Technical issue disrupts Turkmenistan’s electricity supply to Afghanistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Turkmenistan's electricity supply to Afghanistan has been disrupted by a technical problem on Turkmen territory, affecting seven Afghan provinces.

This was announced in a report by Afghanistan's national energy company, “Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat” (DABS), on its official social media page.

According to the report, the affected provinces are Balkh, Jawzjan, Sar-e-Pul, Faryab, Badghis, Herat and Samangan.

DABS reported that coordination is currently underway with “Turkmenenergo,” Turkmenistan’s electricity distribution company, to identify ways to resolve the issue and restore power as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Afghan utility has held discussions with relevant Uzbek officials to arrange alternative electricity supplies to Balkh, Sheberghan, Maimana, Sar-e-Pul and Samangan.

The Uzbek side has assured its cooperation in providing electricity through the alternative supply route, the report says.

The Afghan utility expressed appreciation in advance to electricity consumers in the affected provinces for their patience and cooperation while efforts to restore and reroute electricity supplies continue.

Afghanistan relies heavily on imported electricity, with Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Iran serving as its main external suppliers. The World Bank has previously estimated that DABS purchases around 80% of its electricity from neighboring countries. Turkmenistan is a major supplier to northern and western Afghan provinces, with electricity delivered through several cross-border routes, including the Kerki-Sheberghan line commissioned in 2021.

Uzbekistan is also expanding its role in Afghanistan's electricity sector. In 2025, the two countries signed agreements for four power projects worth about $243 million, including the 500-kV Surkhan-Dasht-e-Alwan transmission line. The projects are intended to increase Afghanistan's ability to receive up to 800-1,000 MW from Uzbekistan.

Against this background, DABS's decision to seek alternative supplies from Uzbekistan following the temporary interruption of Turkmen electricity highlights the importance of interconnected regional power networks for Afghanistan's electricity security.