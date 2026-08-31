Iran and India discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. A meeting was held to discuss the current state of bilateral relations between Iran and India.

This was reported by the press service of the President of Iran.

“In Kyrgyzstan, on the sidelines of the summit of the heads of state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization +, a meeting took place between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the press service said in a statement.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of bilateral relations and emphasized the importance of developing cooperation between Iran and India in areas of mutual interest.

In the course of the meeting, the Iranian president addressed Iran’s position on regional developments and stated that, since the current government took office, Iran has been striving to resolve issues and ensure peace through dialogue and discussion.

“Iran has never welcomed war. It seeks to protect its citizens from danger and instability and to secure peace and tranquility for them. Iran has fulfilled its obligations under the agreements. Iran is striving to adhere to the terms of the agreements and believes that the continuation of the war is not in the interests of Iran, the region, or humanity,” he said.

The Iranian president, noting India’s position and potential in the region and the world, called on India to use its contacts with various parties to facilitate the transition from war to dialogue.

Pezeshkian stated that Iran believes the solution to existing problems lies in dialogue and cooperation, and that every effort must be made to prevent the spread of instability and conflict.

The Iranian president noted the friendly relations between Iran and India and expressed Tehran’s readiness to develop and strengthen bilateral relations in all areas.

“Despite all the pressure and restrictions, Tehran is ready to develop cooperation with India in various areas. It is possible to strengthen relations between the two countries and create new areas of cooperation,” he said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also stated at the meeting that efforts had been made to maintain relations and cooperation with Iran during the recent difficult period.

“I agree with you that some see their interests in war. However, we must intensify our efforts to restore peace. I believe that peace and security will ultimately be restored. The historical and cultural ties between Iran and India serve as a valuable foundation for developing cooperation between the two countries in various fields,” he said.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on cooperation in land and maritime transport, issues related to the Strait of Hormuz, and cooperation at the Iranian port of Chabahar.

The parties also noted the importance of leveraging existing potential to strengthen strategic cooperation between Iran and India and to develop economic and trade relations.