Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament meets with China's Prosecutor General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. On August 31, Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, met with a delegation from the People’s Republic of China led by Ying Yong, Procurator-General of the Supreme People's Procuratorate of the People's Republic of China, who is currently on a visit to Azerbaijan.

This was reported by the Press and Public Relations Department of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Meanwhile, it was noted that the Speaker expressed confidence that this visit would contribute to the development of friendly relations and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China, as well as ties between the prosecutorial authorities of the two countries.

The Speaker emphasized that in the years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1992, bilateral relations have developed based on friendship, mutual respect, and support. She noted that Azerbaijan supports the “One China” policy, and China, in turn, has always supported Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Speaking about the exceptional role of high-level and top-level visits in strengthening bilateral ties, Sahiba Gafarova emphasized the significance of President Ilham Aliyev’s visits to China and the signing of the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership.

The Speaker of Parliament briefed the guest on the constructive cooperation between Parliament and the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as on the structure of Parliament and the legislative process. She noted that the current 7th convocation of the Azerbaijani Parliament was formed following the 2024 elections. These elections are of particular significance, as they were the first parliamentary elections held throughout the entire territory of the sovereign state of Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament discussed the current state of cooperation with the Chinese Parliament and future opportunities, and recalled with satisfaction her working visit to China in March of this year, her meeting with the Speaker of the Chinese Parliament, Zhao Leji, and the discussions that took place during that visit. Speaker Sahiba Gafarova also shared her views on the activities of the working groups on interparliamentary relations.

During the conversation, high praise was given to the cooperation between the “New Azerbaijan” Party and the Communist Party of China, which serves as yet another example of mutually beneficial political cooperation between Azerbaijan and China. Azerbaijan’s active participation in the “Belt and Road” initiative and our country’s important role in the development of the Middle Corridor connecting China and Europe were also highlighted.

Expressing his gratitude for the meeting, Ying Yong, Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate of the People’s Republic of China, noted that prior to his visit to Azerbaijan, he had met and held discussions with Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, and, at Zhao’s request, conveyed his greetings to the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

In turn, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova expressed her gratitude and asked to convey her greetings to her counterpart.

Noting with satisfaction the high level of relations between Azerbaijan and China, the guest highlighted the importance of President Ilham Aliyev’s visits to China in 2025 and his meetings with President Xi Jinping.

Speaking about the development of relations between the prosecutorial authorities of the two countries, the Prosecutor General discussed the documents signed with the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan and the prospects for cooperation. He noted that close cooperation between the Prosecutor General’s Offices of the two countries would contribute to the protection of the rights of citizens of both nations and the prevention of crime. The guest provided information on the activities of China’s law enforcement agencies, the judicial system, cooperation between the General Prosecutor’s Office and the parliament, as well as the activities of the country’s prosecutor’s office.

During the conversation, the parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

While at the administrative building of the Azerbaijani Parliament, the guests also visited the Parliament’s plenary hall and reviewed the working conditions there.