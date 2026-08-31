Statement on outcomes of President Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan released

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 31. A press statement onthe Meeting between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Bishkek has been published, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Bishkek on August 31, 2026.

The leaders highlighted the historic significance of the Washington Peace Summit of 8 August 2025, the Joint Declaration signed by President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and witnessed by U.S. President Donald Trump, and the initialing of the agreed upon text of the Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Inter-State Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.

The export of Azerbaijani petroleum products to Armenia, the transit through the territory of Azerbaijan to Armenia of grain and other goods originating from third countries, as well as the establishment of trade relations between the two countries were highlighted as important practical manifestations of the dividends of peace. The leaders also welcomed contacts between the business communities and exchanged views on opportunities for further expanding mutually beneficial economic, trade and energy cooperation.

The sides noted the important role of the respective state commissions on the delimitation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia and emphasized the importance of continuing their work in accordance with the agreements reached between the two countries.

The leaders discussed further practical steps related to the implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), one of the important outcomes of the Washington Peace Summit and underlined the significance of connectivity projects along the TRIPP.

The leaders positively assessed confidence-building contacts involving parliamentarians and representatives of civil society, noting their contribution to strengthening mutual trust and supporting the broader peace agenda.

President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan agreed, through direct bilateral engagement, to continue the steps to further consolidate lasting peace, advance the normalization of interstate relations, and strengthen connectivity," the statement reads.