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President Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan discuss further steps for implementation of TRIPP

Politics Materials 31 August 2026 15:34 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan discuss further steps for implementation of TRIPP
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Emin Aliyev
Emin Aliyev
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BISHKEK, Azerbaijan, August 31. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan discussed further practical steps related to the implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), one of the important outcomes of the Washington Peace Summit and underlined the significance of connectivity projects along the TRIPP.

This is reflected in the press statement on the meeting between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Bishkek.

"The leaders positively assessed confidence-building contacts involving parliamentarians and representatives of civil society, noting their contribution to strengthening mutual trust and supporting the broader peace agenda," the statement says.

Moreover, President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan agreed, through direct bilateral engagement, to continue the steps to further consolidate lasting peace, advance the normalization of interstate relations, and strengthen connectivity.

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