Kyrgyzstan signals interest in expanding cooperation with Laos

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Kyrgyzstan is interested in further developing and strengthening cooperation with Laos both bilaterally and within international and regional organizations.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of the Kyrgyz President, citing remarks made by President Sadyr Japarov during a meeting with Thongloun Sisoulith, President of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, on August 31.

"Sadyr Japarov expressed Kyrgyzstan’s interest in further developing and strengthening cooperation with the Lao People’s Democratic Republic both bilaterally and within international and regional organizations," the statement said.

During the meeting, the heads of state noted the importance of the talks for further developing Kyrgyz-Lao relations.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized the historical significance of the meeting, noting that it was the first meeting between the leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Laos since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

According to the president, strengthening ties with Southeast Asian countries is one of the important areas of Kyrgyzstan’s foreign policy.

The sides expressed their readiness to maintain regular contacts at various levels and make joint efforts to establish a solid foundation for Kyrgyz-Lao cooperation.

Meanwhile, Thongloun Sisoulith arrived in Kyrgyzstan to attend the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games and the SCO Plus meeting.