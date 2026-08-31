Azerbaijani PM congratulates Kazakh counterpart on his reappointment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. On August 31, Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, sent a congratulatory letter to Olzhas Bektenov on his reappointment as Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

This was announced by the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the information, the letter noted that the current high level of Azerbaijani-Kazakh relations reflects the will of the brotherly peoples of the two countries, who are closely linked by a shared history, spiritual, and cultural values.

In addition, the letter emphasized that political dialogue based on mutual trust and support, as well as the consistent expansion of cooperation in trade, economy, investment, transportation, energy, humanitarian affairs, and other areas, clearly demonstrates the strategic nature of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan partnership.

Confidence was expressed that, under the leadership of the heads of state of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, the strategic partnership between the two countries will continue to strengthen, and mutually beneficial cooperation will continue to deepen.