Kazakhstan mine in Akmola moves to underground mining

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Kazakhstan's Altyntau Kokshetau enterprise in Akmola Region has carried out its first underground blast at the company's deposit in Zerendinsky District, the regional akimat's press service said.

The deposit has a history of more than 60 years. In January 2026, the first bucket of rock mass was lifted at the site, while the latest blast marked the start of portal excavation for the future underground mine.

"Transitioning to underground mining is a major milestone for the enterprise. With the support of the regional authorities, work has begun to expand the deposit and transition to underground extraction. This will extend the mine's operating life until 2047. The project will make a significant contribution to the development of Akmola Region, create new jobs and provide fresh momentum for the further development of the enterprise," Deputy Akim of Akmola Region Yernar Zharkeshov said during an event.

The transition to underground mining will allow the company to develop its reserves over the long term, maintain the mine's production potential and expand employment opportunities.

Local authorities also provided support for the project by allocating an additional 1,057 hectares of land to expand the company's production area. This created conditions for further development of the territory and the transition to underground mining.

According to Arman Aliyev, CEO of Altyntau Kokshetau, the first blast was the result of extensive preparatory work and marks a new starting point for the company's workforce.

"Today is truly a landmark day for us. The first blast for excavating the portal of the future underground mine is an important step in the company's history. This event is the result of extensive work by our team and marks a new stage that we have approached step by step. Underground mining will allow us to continue developing the deposit and create additional opportunities for further growth. Naturally, it will also create new jobs," Aliyev said.

Altyntau Kokshetau currently accounts for 17% of Akmola Region's industrial output and 23% of its manufacturing output. The company is also one of the region's largest employers, with more than 1,700 employees.